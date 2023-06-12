Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Michael Fletcher, aged 43, of First Avenue, Rainworth, Mansfield: Admitted possessing a controlled class A drug, namely cocaine. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Daryll Hughes, 51, of Stonebank, Berry Hill, Mansfield: Admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme, fined £338 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge and banned from driving for 29 months.

Stephen Thomas, 63, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield: Admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a private location, namely a knuckle duster. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £100 surcharge.

Christopher Boden, 27, of Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield: Convicted of racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence by words/writing. He was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 compensation.

Callum Dallman, 26, of Nursery Gardens, Rainworth: Admitted criminal damage. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Andrew Bembridge, 36, of New Road, Bilsthorpe: Admitted assault by beating and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Dean Graves, 49, of Blyth Court, Mansfield: Admitted burglary other than dwelling and theft. He was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £103 compensation.

Sean Woolley, 19, of Linton Close, Mansfield: Admitted driving without a licence or insurance, failing to stop after a road accident, aggravated vehicle-taking and property damage. He was given a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Ricky Cross, 30, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield: Admitted theft. He was fined £40.

Nigel Lambert, 67, of West Bank Lea, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £188 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £75 surcharge.

Kyle Falconbridge, 19, of Frances Street, Underwood: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Howard Dodd, 32, of St Michael’s Street, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £48 surcharge.

Conna Ross, 22, of Vernon Road, Kirkby: Admitted theft and making off without making payment. He was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £39 compensation.