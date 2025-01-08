Sutton drink driver who crashed into parked car was FOUR times over the limit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sutton woman who skidded and crashed into a parked car while four times over the limit has been spared an immediate prison sentence, a court has heard.

The collision with a Subaru happened when Lauren Kirk reversed her Fiat 500 onto her drive in the early hours of November 28, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

When she was breathalysed at the roadside she was four times over the limit.

But a later test at the station showed she had 124 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said it had been “a wake-up call” for Kirk, who has no previous convictions and was disappointed to find herself in court.

"She felt okay in herself to drive the short distance home from a friend's house," she said. "It was completely out of character."

Ms Thorpe said Kirk, a mum-of-one who cares for her poorly grandmother, has had a tough year but "isn't making excuses for her behaviour."

Kirk, aged 31, of Cuttings Avenue, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with eight rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

The sentence was suspended because magistrates decided there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and because of the impact custody would have on her family.

Kirk was disqualified from driving for three years but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.