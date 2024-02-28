Sutton drink driver ignored cops while veering across road in ‘horrendous’ conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bethany Burrows was seen driving her Vauxhall Corsa erratically and veering over the lanes on Kings Mill Road East, in heavy rain and fog, at 3am on February 10, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

She initially failed to stop and was followed to traffic lights where officers challenged her.

She made “weak attempts” to provide a breath sample but a test later showed she had 78 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 25 microgrammes.

The offence was aggravated by the poor weather conditions and the “unacceptable” standard of her driving.

Nicki Carlisle, mitigating, said Burrows, of previous good character, deserved credit for her early guilty plea and the offence was due to “lack of maturity and poor consequential thinking.”

“Sadly on this day she made the foolish mistake to drive home after drinking with a friend,” she said. “She didn’t realise the consequences of what she was doing.”

The court heard the apprentice hair stylist received “glowing character references” from her employer and the offence was “very out of character.”

Burrows, aged 20, of Welbeck Square, Sutton, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on February 27.

She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban if she successfully completes it before April 8 2025.