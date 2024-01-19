News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Sutton drink driver fled after crashing into vehicle on New Year’s Eve

A Sutton woman who crashed into the back of another vehicle on New Year's Eve while over the limit drove off because the other driver was so upset, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stacey Gibson drove into the back of a Kia that had stopped at a zebra crossing on Outram Street at 10.20pm, said prosecutor Catherine WIlson.

She apologised but drove off before exchanging details. The offence was aggravated because there were children in the car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When police officers went to Gibson’s address she admitted being the driver and said she had drunk two and a half pints in the pub.

Most Popular
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A breath test revealed she had 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The driver said the collision caused her back bumper to come off and her pre-existing back pain was made worse by the impact.

Read More
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

The court heard she has a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2012, but this will not trigger a mandatory three-year ban as it falls outside the ten-year limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gibson, who represented herself, said she drove on because the other driver was "screaming and shouting".

She received full credit for entering her guilty plea on the first occasion.

Gibson, aged 37, of Priestsic Road, Sutton, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 court costs.

She was banned for 19 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if she completes it before February 5, 2025.