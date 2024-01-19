Sutton drink driver fled after crashing into vehicle on New Year’s Eve
Stacey Gibson drove into the back of a Kia that had stopped at a zebra crossing on Outram Street at 10.20pm, said prosecutor Catherine WIlson.
She apologised but drove off before exchanging details. The offence was aggravated because there were children in the car.
When police officers went to Gibson’s address she admitted being the driver and said she had drunk two and a half pints in the pub.
A breath test revealed she had 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The driver said the collision caused her back bumper to come off and her pre-existing back pain was made worse by the impact.
The court heard she has a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2012, but this will not trigger a mandatory three-year ban as it falls outside the ten-year limit.
Gibson, who represented herself, said she drove on because the other driver was "screaming and shouting".
She received full credit for entering her guilty plea on the first occasion.
Gibson, aged 37, of Priestsic Road, Sutton, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 court costs.
She was banned for 19 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if she completes it before February 5, 2025.