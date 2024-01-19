Sutton drink driver fled after crashing into vehicle on New Year’s Eve

A Sutton woman who crashed into the back of another vehicle on New Year's Eve while over the limit drove off because the other driver was so upset, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stacey Gibson drove into the back of a Kia that had stopped at a zebra crossing on Outram Street at 10.20pm, said prosecutor Catherine WIlson.

She apologised but drove off before exchanging details. The offence was aggravated because there were children in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When police officers went to Gibson’s address she admitted being the driver and said she had drunk two and a half pints in the pub.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A breath test revealed she had 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The driver said the collision caused her back bumper to come off and her pre-existing back pain was made worse by the impact.

The court heard she has a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2012, but this will not trigger a mandatory three-year ban as it falls outside the ten-year limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson, who represented herself, said she drove on because the other driver was "screaming and shouting".

She received full credit for entering her guilty plea on the first occasion.

Gibson, aged 37, of Priestsic Road, Sutton, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 court costs.