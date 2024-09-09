Sutton drink-driver collided with another car while looking for her partner

A Sutton woman who was twice over the drink-drive limit when she collided with another car had been looking for her partner who was late, a court has heard.

A member of the public flagged down police officers and told them Alessia Hunt had shunted the back of her car on Stoney Street, at 9.30pm on August 17.

Ian Morton, prosecuting, said Hunt, who was driving a Kia Picanto, admitted she had been drinking.

A breath test revealed she had 72 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mark Stocks, said Hunt, of previous good character, deserved maximum credit for her early guilty plea.

She consumed alcohol earlier in the evening and became concerned when her partner didn't return home when she expected.

"She went out looking for him," he said. "it was an error of judgement which she deeply regrets.

"She requires a driving licence for her work as a community carer. She has informed her employers and they have decided to keep her on but on reduced hours."

A reference from her bosses spoke very highly of her, Mr Stocks added.

Hunt, aged 23, formerly of Walton Street, Sutton and now of Oxford Close, Rainworth, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She was fined £346 and ordered to pay a £138 surcharge and £85 costs.

She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent if she completes it by October 15 2025.