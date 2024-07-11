Sutton bouncer took a swipe at a carpet cleaner and ended up breaking his hip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sutton bouncer who took a swipe at a carpet cleaner and ended up breaking his hip in a row about the state of his carpet must learn to control his anger, a court has heard.

Josef Kaszycki lost his temper after his victim told him bleach had discoloured his carpet and whatever he did would only make it worse when he visited on May 23, last year.

Victoria Rose, prosecuting, said Kaszycki followed the carpet cleaner outside onto Stoneyford Road and landed a glancing blow on the man's chin which made him stumble and trip over a tree stump.

The defendant backed away and allowed the man to get into his car and drive off. But when he arrived home 15 minutes later he was unable to get out as his legs had seized up and he was in excruciating pain.

Nottingham Crown Court

Nottingham Crown Court heard he needed surgery as his pelvis was fractured on the left side and he was left with longstanding hip pain and a "permanent irreversible injury".

The cleaner, who quoted £35 for cleaning Kaszycki's carpet, is self-employed and faces a "huge financial impact," Ms Rose said.

The disagreement started when he turned up early and was told he couldn’t enter the property “as the dogs would eat him alive”.

She said 43-year-old Kaszycki could receive up to two-years in prison for the "impulsive, spontaneous and short-lived" act.

Clarkson Baptiste, mitigating, said: "The defendant has been waiting anxiously to learn his fate since January.

"His last conviction, for which he was detained in a Young Offenders Institute, happened when he was a very young man.

"It was an impulsive act. It was out of what he felt was an obligation to defend his wife and family from perceived injustice and harmful words from the complainant.

"He immediately regrets what he entered into. He is deeply remorseful. Clearly anger management needs to be addressed on his part."

He said Kaszycki demonstrated he could exercise judgement when he worked as a city centre door supervisor and awaits surgery for a back injury.

He admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm when he appeared at a pre-trial preparation hearing in January.

On Thursday Recorder Paul McGrath sentenced him to six months, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days.