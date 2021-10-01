Sutton boozer tried to hail passing cars thinking they were taxis

CCTV recorded Thomas Butler trying to stop several vehicles on Sutton Road, in Mansfield, in the early hours of September 10, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

Just after 3am, a female driver was forced to brake when Butler stepped out in front of her white Audi A5 near the bus station.

He began hitting the car and cracked her wing mirror, before staggering off towards King's Mill Hospital.

CCTV recorded Thomas Butler trying to flag down cars on Sutton Road.

Distressed, she phoned a work colleague, who was driving on the same road. Butler stepped out in front of him near the Sir John Cockle pub, and asked for a lift to McDonald's.

He was refused and the police were called. At the station, Butler dropped a small bag of cocaine. Magistrates heard he was last in court in 2018.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the dad-of-one, who doesn't normally drink, drank too much during a "one-off" night-out in Mansfield.

At some point he was offered cocaine to sober up but couldn’t remember whether he took any or not.

"He ended up by himself without knowing how he was going to get home," Mr Pridham said. “It was a completely reckless act.”

He said Butler was "embarrassed" at the fear he caused the lone female driver, and had "worried himself silly" because he thought he was going to prison.

Butler, 28, of Woodpecker Grove, admitted criminal damage and possessing cocaine, on Thursday.

Mansfield magistrates fined him £80 with a £34 surcharge, £85 costs and £200 compensation.