Mansfield cannabis dealer caught with 'treasure trove' of evidence
A Mansfield man has been spared immediate jail after admitting dealing cannabis.
Liam Rick was arrested after police raided a property on Mappleton Drive, Mansfield.
A police spokesman said officers ‘unearthed a treasure-trove of evidence’ including cannabis, cash, weighing scales and phones.
Examination of the phones found further evidence of drug dealing, including several conversations talking about the sale of ‘sniff’ – a slang term for cocaine.
Rick, aged 30, also known as Liam Jordan, later admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply, supplying cannabis and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
At Nottingham Crown Court, he was given a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years.
Inspector Nick Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drug dealing and drug-related crime has a negative impact on our communities.
“Tackling these issues remains a key priority for the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team and we will continue to take the fight to local criminals by conducting this type of proactive raid.”