Mansfield cannabis dealer caught with 'treasure trove' of evidence

Liam Rick was arrested after police raided a property on Mappleton Drive, Mansfield.

A police spokesman said officers ‘unearthed a treasure-trove of evidence’ including cannabis, cash, weighing scales and phones.

Examination of the phones found further evidence of drug dealing, including several conversations talking about the sale of ‘sniff’ – a slang term for cocaine.

A small quantity of cannabis was found inside the property.

Rick, aged 30, also known as Liam Jordan, later admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply, supplying cannabis and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

At Nottingham Crown Court, he was given a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Inspector Nick Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drug dealing and drug-related crime has a negative impact on our communities.

“Tackling these issues remains a key priority for the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team and we will continue to take the fight to local criminals by conducting this type of proactive raid.”

