Sutton boozer assaulted partner and kept harassing her despite cops’ warning

Lee Hardy became verbally aggressive after downing two bottles of strong cider and two bottles of wine and slapped her face, banging her head off the wall and triggering a panic attack, on September 15.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Hardy also assaulted her six days earlier, but she was too scared to report it.

Hardy was bailed by police on condition he did not contact the woman – but made phone calls, sent emails and left voice messages for her.

He was arrested again on October 12 and remanded in custody.

Hardy, aged 44, of Bloomer Wood View, admitted two counts of assault, harassment without violence and breaching bail conditions.

Simon King, mitigating, said Hardy’s mental health was affected when he was furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic and he was unable to return to his cleaning job at Pizza Hut.

Mr King said: “He tried to deal with his mental health issues by drinking.

“He is trying to get some help for depression and anxiety. He has lost his relationship and his family as a result of this.

“It’s fair to say he’s learnt the hard way you have to obey court orders. He was bailed with conditions and didn't stick to them.”