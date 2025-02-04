Sutton biker gave up on escape bid after police helicopter tracked him through estate

A Sutton off-road biker who nearly hit a dog while trying to flee from the police helicopter through a housing estate gave himself up after realising escape was impossible, a court has heard.

Kane Smith mounted the pavement and rode off after police signalled for him to stop because he was riding without a registration plate on Clare Road, at 7.20pm on September 24, last year, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

He followed a footpath over the A38 but the police helicopter became involved and monitored him as he rode around a housing estate before finally surrendering on Lytham Road, some four minutes later.

He told officers it was a legal bike and admitted he had small quantity of cannabis in his rucksack.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Smith, who has no previous convictions, deserved credit for his guilty pleas.

He said the defendant “panicked” because he was riding the bike without a licence or insurance, and because he was carrying the class B drug.

“Had it just been those three offences he would have walked out of this court with a fine,” said Mr Pridham.

“Unfortunately he was stupid enough to drive off.”

He said it wasn’t a police chase as the officers on the ground couldn’t follow him along the footpath.

Smith reached a top speed of 45mph as he rode through the walkways and alleyways of the estate on his 140cc pit bike, Mr Pridham said, adding there were no other dangerous manoeuvres.

“The police helicopter was out looking for other offenders,” Mr Pridham said.

“He stopped voluntarily when he realised it was pointless and put his hands up and waited for the police to arrive.”

He described Smith as “fit, healthy and in full time employment as a drainage assistant,” who lives at home and would be suitable for unpaid work.

Smith, aged 22, of Lansbury Road, Sutton, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of cannabis, and driving without insurance or licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

An interim disqualification was imposed and the case was adjourned until March 4 for probation reports before he is sentenced.