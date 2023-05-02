Sutton barman chased customer and punched him 31 times into unconsciousness

Daniel Morley had just finished a shift at the Devonshire Arms when his victim was asked to leave on December 15, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said Morley, aged 39, followed the man outside as he walked away with his disabled father and attacked him in an incident that was captured on CCTV.

Morley ran up behind him and punched him 31 times before kicking him in the head when he was unconscious.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

His victim was left with a fractured eye socket and a fractured nasal bone.

"This is a prolonged assault and featured the use of a weapon with a shod foot," said Ms Mercer.

With a starting point of two years and six months in custody it also exceeds this court’s sentencing powers, she added.

Morley, of Barnes Crescent, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Morley was released by police on condition he does not contact his victim or his victim's father.

But a third condition, forbidding him from entering licensed premises, was removed because Morley has a number of events coming up which are likely to be held in the pub, including a wedding and a funeral wake.

“He had been at work all afternoon and at the time wasn’t in drink,” Mr Higginbotham said. “He was subjected to provocation all afternoon. This was not an alcohol-fuelled incident.”