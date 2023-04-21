Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Rickiel Bartley, 34, of Bembridge Drive, Nottingham, changed his plea and admitted: failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was fined £225 and ordered to pay £310 costs and a £90 surcharge. He was banned for 22 months but will receive a 22 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Alexander Thomson, 37, of Singleton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £133 surcharge.

Jane Richardson, 52, of Chaucer Street, Mansfield, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated harassment. She was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £72 surcharge. A drug rehabilitation requirement was extended to July 27, 2023.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Adam Fletcher, 28, of Scarcliffe Street, Mansfield, admitted: possessing class A and class C drugs. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gavin Rogerson, 36, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted: two thefts. He was ordered to pay £20 compensation.

Sam Jennings, 27, of Poplar Grove, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was banned for 12 months.

Anthony Fay, 34, of Wigmund Road, Bilborough, admitted: driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was banned for 12 months.

Kieran Weldrand, 28, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted: driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. He was banned for 18 months.

Steven Roberts, 46, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, admitted: driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was jailed for six weeks and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Kevin Pennant, 38, of Newcastle Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, admitted common assault of an emergency worker, breaching a stalking order and sending an offensive message. He received a 12 month community order with mental health treatment.

Nathan Smith, 28, of no fixed abode, admitted a number of thefts. He was jailed for 36 weeks and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Kelly Bailey, 35, of Pinewood Close, Kirkby, admitted: a number of thefts. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days, a drug rehabilitation requirement and a three-month curfew from 7pm to 7am.

Argash Taza, 37, of Essex Avenue, Gordon Street, Doncaster, admimtted: driving while disqualified. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was banned from driving for five months.

Paul Battersby, 59, of Prospect Precinct, Worksop, admitted: driving with 128 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £50 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. he was banned for 40 months but will receive a 40 week discount if he successfully completes a rehabilitation course.

Ashley Simpson, 36 of HMP Oakwood, Oaks Drive, Featherstone, Wolverhampton, admitted: driving while disqualified and without insurance, going equipped for theft and theft from a motor vehicle. He was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Eryc Malolepszy, 28, of Redruth Drive, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 89 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £200 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was banned for 20 months but will receive a 20 week discount if he successfully completes a rehabilitation course.

William Richardson, 34, of HMP Nottingham, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a 12-week custodial sentence and was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Paul Eni, 30, of Somersall Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £276 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £110 surcharge. He was banned for 18 months but will receive an 18 week discount if he successfully completes a rehabilitation course.

Jake Gora, 26, of Houfton Road, Mansfield, admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £156 surcharge.

Kyle Marshall, 35, of Cropwell Court, Mansfield, admitted: driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a 20 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 24 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Joshua Price, 20, of The Island, Eastwood, admitted supplying cannabis and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and a 31 day thinking skills programme and 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £330 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Demi Smith, 29, of Well Hill Drive, Harworth, Doncaster, admitted: assault by beating. She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge.

April Johnson, 32, of Manor Close, Walesby, Newark, admitted: driving with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in one litre of blood when the legal limit is 80 microgrammes. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. He was banned for 14 months but will receive a 14 week discount if he successfully completes a rehabilitation course.

John Hill, 36, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham, admitted: three thefts from a shop. he received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £270 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.