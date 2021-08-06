Sutton assault man breached court order by contacting ex-partner

Adrian Lagdon received a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of battery, on January 13, said prosecutor Lucy Jones.

She said the four-year relationship was marked by "multiple assaults," and the worst of them involved Lagdon punching her to the face, strangling her and biting her hand, which left her with bruising and a chipped tooth.

Lagson was made subject to a restraining order which bans direct and indirect conduct with his ex-partner until further notice.

But on June 25, police were called to his former partner's address and Lagdon answered the door.

"She was not happy with the police and didn't support the prosecution," Ms Jones said. "He went around to pick up his belongings and ended up spending the night

"He said they wanted to rekindle their relationship."

On July 26, police received a complaint from his former partner who said she let him in to collect clothes the previous day, but then refused to leave.

"She said he was verbally abusive and after she went to work she called the police," Ms Jones told the court.

Lagdon was in breach of a suspended sentence, the restraining order and of crown court bail, she said, adding that he has been in custody for the last ten days.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said: "My client would say she contacted him first and they resumed the relationship.

"He says she is four weeks pregnant."

Lagdon, 37, of Dalestorth Road, Sutton, admitted breaching the orders when he appeared before magistrates in Nottingham, at hearings in June and July.

On Friday, Judge Simon Hirst asked Ms Jones to contact Lagdon's former partner in order to find out whether she wants the restraining order to end or not.

"I really do want to understand what is going on with this case," he told the defendant. Lagdon was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned until Monday, August 9.