Pair arrested for breaking into Mansfield home armed with a snooker cue

Police were called to an address in Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, shortly after 2.30am this morning (Thursday) after two people forced their way into the address carrying a snooker cue.

Officers arrived minutes later and arrested two men, aged 43 and 44, on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Both suspects were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident. One remains in hospital and the other is now in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Rick Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did a fantastic job to quickly respond to this incident, detaining suspects and preventing the situation from escalating further.

“We are currently working to establish exactly what happened inside this address.

“Fortunately this kind of offence is extremely rare and violent offences are in a decline”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 61 of August 5, 2021.