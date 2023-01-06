Sutton alcoholic threatened to cut man's fingers off in jealous and drunken rant against ex

Steven Buttery left the woman a voice-note, Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard, which said: “I'm coming for you. I am coming to find you. I am coming to find him.

“When I find you I will slice him up. I will cut his fingers off. I will f*** him up left and right.”

Teresa Simms, prosecuting, said Buttery rang the woman several times in January and February last year to accuse her of sleeping with his friends before saying: “I will smack you so f****** hard.”

The court heard their three-year relationship began well, but went downhill due to his drinking problem.

Buttery has 19 previous convictions for 31 offences, and was last in trouble in May 2021.

The 36-year-old, of Highland Drive, Sutton, admitted two counts of sending threatening messages.

Deborah Bell, mitigating, said: “It will be obvious he was clearly heavily intoxicated. He has been alcohol-dependent for a number of years.”

She said Buttery has sought help from an alcohol-support charity and is reducing his alcohol consumption gradually, as it iss not safe for him to stop completely.

The court heard he plans to enter a month-long detox programme and start work again as a self-employed builder once a driving ban ends next October.