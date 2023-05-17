Suspected shoplifter charged after officers track man to Mansfield cellar
A suspected shoplifter was arrested after being found in a cellar after staff at another Mansfield store had been abused.
Police were called to reports of staff being verbally abused at Boots, St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield, on Monday, May 15, at about 3.40pm.
Officers were told a suspect had made their way into the town centre, where a man was then seen going into another shop.
A search also found nearly £150 worth of vitamins had been stolen.
Paul Richens, aged 39, of Whinney Lane, Ollerton, has since been charged with theft from a shop.
He has been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 7.
Sergeant Chris Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shoplifting, whether it’s from a large retail store, or from a small business, can have a detrimental effect both financially and emotionally on businesses, employees, and the wider community.
“Businesses in the area don’t deserve to be targeted by thieves looking to make a quick gain and sell stolen goods to fund their own pockets.
“This is why we want to send a clear message to those engaging in shop theft that we will act and will use any information available to us to take action against those who commit such offences.
“We want our businesses to thrive and for the employees to not worry about dealing with abuse or shoplifters so officers will always act on any reports to keep our communities safe.”