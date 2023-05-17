Suspected shoplifter charged after officers track man to Mansfield cellar

Police were called to reports of staff being verbally abused at Boots, St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield, on Monday, May 15, at about 3.40pm.

Officers were told a suspect had made their way into the town centre, where a man was then seen going into another shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A search also found nearly £150 worth of vitamins had been stolen.

Boots, St Peter's Retail Park, Mansfield.

Paul Richens, aged 39, of Whinney Lane, Ollerton, has since been charged with theft from a shop.

He has been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Chris Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shoplifting, whether it’s from a large retail store, or from a small business, can have a detrimental effect both financially and emotionally on businesses, employees, and the wider community.

“Businesses in the area don’t deserve to be targeted by thieves looking to make a quick gain and sell stolen goods to fund their own pockets.

“This is why we want to send a clear message to those engaging in shop theft that we will act and will use any information available to us to take action against those who commit such offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad