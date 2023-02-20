Suspected Mansfield shoplifter charged after items stolen from supermarkets

Police were called after the incidents at Mansfield Rosemary Centre and the Baums Lane retail park on January 23 and 29 respectively.

Jeremy Coyle, of Colston Road, Mansfield, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of theft.

Coyle, aged 37, was also charged with carrying a knife in a public place and has been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on March 7.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Tackling shoplifting is a local priority for us and we are working hard with our partners to reduce the impact on local businesses.

