Police appeal after elephant and dolphin figures stolen from Kirkby garden

The incident happened between 4pm on Sunday, February 12 and 7.45am on Monday, February 13 at a house in Pinewood Close when the ornaments were stolen from the back garden.

Officers are also appealing for help with further incidents in Kirkby, Jacksdale and Underwood.

Around 4pm on Saturday, February 11, two boys broke into a garden at a house in Farm View Road, Kirkby and caused damage to some statues.

Police are investigating after garden ornaments were stolen in Kirkby

At 12.20pm on Monday, February 13, a house on Main Road, Jacksdale was broken into and a copper boiler was stolen, along with a catalytic converter from a car at the same address.

At 10am on Tuesday, February 7 in Plainspot Road, New Brinsley, Underwood, some iron gates were stolen from the front garden of a property.

During the afternoon of Sunday, February 12, in Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood, some red diesel was stolen from a tank.

If you have any information relating to any of these incidents, did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents do you know who the person or persons responsible ar or if you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident or have any CCTV footage that may be of help, then please email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

