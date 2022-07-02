Suspected Mansfield metal thieves thwarted

Police responded to reports of a car was spotted driving slowly into an industrial compound containing scrap metal near Mansfield, before leaving the site.

Following inquiries, the vehicle, which was suspected of having false number plates, was spotted on the A616.

However, after officers caught up with it, on June 30, shortly after 8pm, the driver failed to stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men were arrested.

A stinger was then used to bring the car to a halt and two occupants were arrested after the vehicle entered a field in the Newark area.

A number of tools were found in the vehicle.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, going equipped for theft, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage, while a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Chief Inspector Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work, which highlights how seriously we treat rural crime.

“It also shows we will do everything we can to prevent crimes from happening in the first place, protect our rural communities and take positive enforcement action to crack down on this sort of criminality.