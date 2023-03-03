Suspected drug-driver caught after driving down dead end in bid to flee police near Mansfield
Police arrested a suspected drug-driver after they fled down a dead end in a bid to evade capture.
Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit said the vehicle was sighted between Worksop and Mansfield, “a long way from its home in Warwickshire”.
Posting about the incident in Twitter, a team spokesman said: “The driver initially decided to stop before making off, down a dead end.
“The driver was found hiding in a back garden and arrested for a number of driving offences, including drug-driving.”