Suspected drug-driver caught after driving down dead end in bid to flee police near Mansfield

Police arrested a suspected drug-driver after they fled down a dead end in a bid to evade capture.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
19 minutes ago - 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit said the vehicle was sighted between Worksop and Mansfield, “a long way from its home in Warwickshire”.

Posting about the incident in Twitter, a team spokesman said: “The driver initially decided to stop before making off, down a dead end‍.

The car was stopped between Worksop and Mansfield.
“The driver was found hiding in a back garden and arrested for a number of driving offences, including drug-driving.”