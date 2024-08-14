Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating after a home was ransacked during a break-in have arrested a suspected burglar.

The property in Westminster Avenue, was raided while the owners were away.

An offender gained entry and carried out untidy searches of several rooms.

It is not clear whether items were stolen during the burglary.

A man has been arrested after a house was burgled on Westminster Avenue in Kirkby. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Police were called to the scene around 8.10am on Apirl 11 and have been carrying out detailed inquiries into the incident.

Detectives have trawled through CCTV footage and made other local inquiries as part of their investigation.

They have now arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.

Detective Sergeant Elina Falcon, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “No-one deserves to have their home ransacked by intruders when they go away for a few days.

“It is a horrible thing to be told about and to come back to.

"We understand the impact this type of crime can have on victims so always work hard to find the perpetrators.

“This arrest is an important step but we’d still like to hear from anyone with any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help with our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 112 of 11 April 2024, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.