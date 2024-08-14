Man in court after cannabis grow discovered in Warsop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stasys Linkus, aged 34, was charged with producing a class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority.
Officers gained entry to a property in Meden Avenue, Warsop, on Thursday, August 8 and found dozens of mature plants in multiple rooms.
The plants have now been taken away and all remaining growing equipment put beyond use.
In addition to the initial charges, Linkus has also been charged with possessing a knife, possessing a class B drug and an offence under the Public Order Act.
The charges relate to incidents on Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13.
He has also been charged with causing criminal damage to a police cell.
Linkus, of Meden Avenue, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 12 and was remanded into custody.
He will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 9.