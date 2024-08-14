Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared in court after a cannabis grow was discovered in Warsop.

Stasys Linkus, aged 34, was charged with producing a class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority.

Officers gained entry to a property in Meden Avenue, Warsop, on Thursday, August 8 and found dozens of mature plants in multiple rooms.

The plants have now been taken away and all remaining growing equipment put beyond use.

Police have arrested a man after a cannabis grow was found in Warsop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

In addition to the initial charges, Linkus has also been charged with possessing a knife, possessing a class B drug and an offence under the Public Order Act.

The charges relate to incidents on Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13.

He has also been charged with causing criminal damage to a police cell.

Linkus, of Meden Avenue, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 12 and was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 9.