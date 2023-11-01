Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Marc Barlow, 41, of Mapletoft Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Ryan Slingsby, 27, of Albert Street, Sutton, admitted: driving without insurance and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Alex Hogg, 20, of Rowan Drive, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for two years.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Liam Worton, 30, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop and theft by finding. He was ordered to pay £229 compensation and £150 costs.

Ann Buttery, 40, of Eckington Walk, Mansfield, admitted: fail to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time, going equipped for theft, and thefts from shops. She received a six week prison term, suspended for 12 months with 11 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £321 compensation.

Craig Pattinson, 32, of Sherwood Avenue, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: fail to stop vehicle when directed by PC/traffic warden, driving without insurance, possess a controlled drug of class b - cannabis, driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 15 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.

Danny Emmerson, 37, of HMP Nottingham, admitted: theft from a shop, and theft by finding. He was jailed for six weeks and was ordered to pay £138 compensation.

Ashley Ward, 30, of Mount Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Paul Berwick, 57, of Pellinore Way, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £328 with a £131 surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Allsop, 33, of Greenwood Avenue, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Ann-Marie Thompson, 28, of Cheapside, Worksop, admitted: cause without reasonable excuse on NHS premises a nuisance/disturbance. She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Cartwright, 25, of North Road, Retford, admitted: theft from a motor vehicle. He was fined £400 with £460 compensation.

Tomasz Hofman, 44, of Dadley Road, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: driving with 42 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £160 with a £64 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jevgenij Cerepanin, 39, of Victoria Street, Mansfield, admitted: attempt theft from shop. He was fined £40 with £85 costs.

Georgia Monington, 25, of Portland Close, Sutton, admitted: driving with 45 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and driving without insurance or a licence. She was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Victoria Cox, 52, of Blackwell Road, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: driving with 153 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.