Suspect in court over Mansfield aggravated burglary where victim was threatened with a knife

A suspect has appeared in court after a man allegedly barged his way into a Mansfield home and threatened the occupant with a knife before stealing his bike and alcohol.
By John Smith
Published 25th Apr 2024, 19:35 BST
The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident which happened at an address in Burnside Drive shortly before 8am on Monday, April 22.

Police swiftly responded and within minutes of the report arrested a suspect nearby following a brief foot chase. They also recovered the victim’s stolen bike after searching the area.

Dion Dixon, aged 32, of Turnstone Crescent, Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 23 charged with aggravated burglary, threatening a person with a knife in a private place, possession of a knife in a public place, and possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis.

Dixon was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: GoogleDixon was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google
He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on May 21.

Det Insp Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Following some excellent work by our officers, we have now charged a suspect in connection with this incident, which was understandably very distressing for the victim.

“A person’s home is their sanctuary and somewhere they should always feel safe, which is why we do so much proactive work to tackle and reduce this kind of criminality in our communities.”