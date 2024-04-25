Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vincent Brown, aged 40, and Ti Carr, aged 36, , who carried out the attack, were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial.

Brown was sentenced to 23 years in prison while Carr was given a jail term of 11 years and six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the victim attended an address in Noel Street, Mansfield, where he was attacked by Brown and Carr.

Vincent Brown (left) and Ti Carr were both handed long jail terms for the attack. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Carr struck him repeatedly to his face before Brown shot him four times with a handgun – twice in the legs, once in the arm and once in the buttocks.

His attackers fled the scene and the victim made his way to a nearby address, where the occupants rang the police.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital and treated for serious facial injuries and gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Brown and Carr denied any involvement in the assault – which happened on December 9, 2022 – but were found guilty following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Five other defendants were also jailed for their parts in the attack. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The victim suggested he was attacked after he stole drugs from his ex-partner, Angela Dalziel.

However that explanation was dismissed by the Judge Mark Watson, who said the true motive may never be known by the court.

Having attended the Mansfield flat, the victim was attacked in the hallway by Brown and Carr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown was arrested eight days later following a police chase in which he hit speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone, drove through red lights and reversed into a police car.

He also reversed into a police officer who was lucky to avoid serious injury.

He was further arrested after two firearms – including the pistol used in the shooting - were found hidden at a house in Mersey Street, Bulwell, along with a cannabis grow worth up to £60,000.

Jurors heard the property was the home address of co-defendant Brett Goodman but that it was ‘controlled’ by Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carr was arrested after a blood-stained jacket was recovered from his home address three days after the shooting.

Brown, of no fixed address, and Carr, of Allwood Drive, Carlton, were sentenced on April 24, along with two other defendants.

Zeke Dalziel, aged 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to committing a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, namely paying and intimidating a witness to falsely alter their evidence and was jailed for 16 months.

Pavel Stercl, aged 27, of Northwood Crescent, Daybrook, pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness by threatening violence and was jailed for 22 months.

On April 25, three more defendents were sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Dalziel, aged 49, of Ladybrook Place, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to committing a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, namely paying and intimidating a witness to falsely alter their evidence, and was jailed for 18 months.

Brett Goodman, aged 40, of Mersey Street, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B, three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a licence and was further sentenced in relation to class A drugs being found at his address in 2019 and was jailed for six years.

Sameer Taha, aged 28, of Bath Street, St Ann's, pleaded guilty to committing a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, namely paying and intimidating a witness to falsely alter their evidence and and was jailed for 22 months.

DCI Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I welcome the sentences delivered at court following a significant criminal investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brown and Carr are particularly dangerous criminals whose cowardly actions could very easily have led to a loss of life.