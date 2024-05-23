Jail for Mansfield beggar who breached court order in front of officer

By John Smith
Published 23rd May 2024, 13:29 BST
A man has been jailed after breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in front of a plain-clothed police officer.

Robert Mallaburn, aged 45, was banned in 2021 from begging for money anywhere in Mansfield and Ashfield after repeatedly harassing shoppers and retail staff.

Mallaburn, who is also prohibited from using aggressive, abusive or threatening words or behaviour, was seen asking people for money in Mansfield’s St Peter’s Retail park on the morning of Saturday, May 18.

He then asked the officer directly for money and was arrested a short time later.

Robert Mallaburn was jailed for breaching his court order. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceRobert Mallaburn was jailed for breaching his court order. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Mallaburn, of Lansbury Road, Edwinstowe, was charged with three counts of breaching a CBO.

The other counts relate to incidents of begging outside Sainsbury’s, in Mansfield Road, on May 13 and 15.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 20, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was jailed for a total of 16 weeks.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is the second time Malliburn has breached this order and it is of little surprise that he’s been jailed as a result.

“CBO’s of this nature are not granted lightly by the courts, who take an extremely negative view of anyone who breaches them.

“Aggressive and nuisance begging is a blight on our public spaces and is not something that we will overlook.

“Where possible we will direct people to any help and support they need, but ultimately we will take decisive action when all other options have been exhausted.

“I sincerely hope that Mallaburn will use his time in prison to seek help for his problems and change the direction of his life.”