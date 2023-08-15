News you can trust since 1952
Suspect due in court following Mansfield service station stabbing

Police have charged a suspect after a man was stabbed in the back during an incident at a Mansfield service station
By John Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to a service station in Rosemary Street at around 9.40pm on Sunday, August 13, after receiving reports of an assault.

The victim, a man in his thirties, suffered a single stab wound to the back.

Following the attack, the man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries that are not believed to be life-altering.

A man is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court after a stabbing incident at a Mansfield service station. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA man is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court after a stabbing incident at a Mansfield service station. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
William Tynch, 20, was subsequently charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The suspect, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty has been released on conditional bail as inquires continue.

Detective Sergeant Georgie Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are confident this was a self-contained incident and as such poses no risk to the wider public, but our officers will still be carrying out visible patrols in the community over the coming days to provide some further reassurance.

“Nottinghamshire Police will always treat reports of weapon-enabled crime and wider violent behaviour extremely seriously and anyone involved in this type of offending should expect to receive a robust response from us.

“Thanks to the collaborative work between the detectives and officers investigating this case, we have been able to charge a suspect and they are due to appear before the courts.”