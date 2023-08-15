Bilsthorpe man jailed after using hidden camera to film children in bath

Lee Bowdler, 52, was identified by National Crime Agency investigators after he posted some indecent images of children (IIOC) on Twitter using an online moniker.

The NCA linked this to an email address that he used, and connected it to his IP address.

Bowdler was arrested by NCA officers at his place of work, in Colwick, in May last year.

Eight of his devices were seized, which forensic examination showed contained 271 images in categories A-C – with A being the most severe.

Officers also recovered a secret recording of two children taking a bath, which Bowdler had filmed using a hidden camera.

He was arrested for voyeurism at a later date in relation to this.

Bowdler admitted three counts of making IIOC, one count of distributing IIOC and one count of voyeurism at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on February 7 this year.

He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court this week (Monday, August 14) to 12 months in prison and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

NCA operations manager Adam Sprague said: “Lee Bowdler clearly had a sexual interest in children, shown both by the footage he shot in the bathroom and the child abuse images he’d accumulated.

“There is a global demand for such material, so the NCA will never waver in its commitment to protect children from sexual abuse and bring perpetrators to justice.”

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children said incidents of child abuse image offences have surged over the last five years.

A spokesperson said: “Behind every one of the indecent images Bowdler downloaded and distributed are children, many who will have suffered abuse which could cause lasting harm.

“In the East Midlands alone, child abuse image offences, recorded by UK police, have surged by 81% in just five years.