Suspect charged with Mansfield petrol station robbery
A man has appeared in court after petrol station employee was threatened by an intruder.
The incident took place at a premises in Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 2.18am on Monday 24 June after a man forced his way inside, threatened a staff member and demanded cash.
The man then left with a bottle of beer from a fridge.
Richard Dowdall, aged 33, has been charged with robbery.
Dowdall, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 23.