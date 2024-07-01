Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared in court after petrol station employee was threatened by an intruder.

The incident took place at a premises in Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 2.18am on Monday 24 June after a man forced his way inside, threatened a staff member and demanded cash.

The man then left with a bottle of beer from a fridge.

Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

Richard Dowdall, aged 33, has been charged with robbery.

Dowdall, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody.