Police slam motorist caught driving in Ollerton with wheel missing as 'absolutely outrageous'
A motorist has been reported by police after being caught driving a car – with a wheel missing.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing team tweeted that the car had been spotted driving in the Ollerton area and reported to police.
The Renault vehicle was missing the driver’s front wheel.
The team said: “How it was still moving was quite unbelievable.
“The car was stopped and prohibited and the driver reported for the offence.”
The team described the driver’s actions as “absolutely outrageous”.