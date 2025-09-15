Suspect arrested minutes after Mansfield moped theft
The black moped was taken from a car park in Sutton Road, Mansfield, at about 2.30pm on Wednesday (September 10) and was soon spotted by nearby response officers.
A brief pursuit followed along Rosemary Street before the bike was abandoned by its non-helmet wearing rider.
A suspect was tracked on council CCTV, chased down on foot and detained within eight minutes of being reported stolen.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and driving offences.
Sergeant Chris Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of team work from everyone involved – from the member of the public who witnessed what happened to the council CCTV operator and officers on the ground.
“Thanks to the speed of their responses we were able to bring a suspect into custody, retrieve the bike and also recover vital additional evidence.”