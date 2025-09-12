Mansfield multi-storey car park and businesses to be demolished after collapse

Demolition work is expected to start in the coming weeks at Walkden Street car park in Mansfield following the partial collapse of the building's top deck.

Mansfield District Council has been working with appointed structural engineers and building control to undertake a number of inspections and assessments at the site since the incident on August 30.

Following this, the council have been advised that to prevent any further risk to the public and to prevent any future collapses, a full demolition of the site is required.

This will include the three commercial units under the car park on Stockwell Gate; B&M, Bolek I Lolek Foods and the British Heart Foundation. The council continues to work closely with these directly affected businesses.

The site has an appropriate exclusion zone in place to mitigate any risk to the public until the demolition works commence.

This extended zone allows businesses on Stockwell Gate to be open as usual including; Ink and Candy, ASK – Estate Agents, the Lounge and Bedroom Furniture Store, Tonic Hair Studio, the Mansfield Old Meeting House and the Wheatsheaf Hotel at Mansfield, Mansfield Lighthouse charity shop, Totsville Mansfield, Little Princess Parties LTD/Little Princess Palace and the Kutting Zone.

In these unprecedented situations, the council has the power to take immediate action to remove the danger, even when it is not the owner of the property. The authority can then recover the reasonable expenses from the building owner once action taken.

James Biddlestone, CEO of Mansfield District Council, said: “Our priority will always be the safety of the public and we have an absolute duty and responsibility to act in the interest of public safety.

“We have already begun the process of appointing a contractor to carry out the demolition work, and it is expected this will take approximately 18 weeks to complete.

“We’re very grateful for the patience and understanding of everyone affected by this situation, and we appreciate the distress this incident must have caused.

“We have been liaising with the Stockwell Gate businesses during this time, making sure that they and their customers can continue to use the area safely. We will also be having meetings with the businesses affected in the area to keep them up to date as the works progress.”

Further updates will be provided as the work continues.