Suspect appears in court after Rainworth knifepoint robbery

Detectives investigating a knifepoint robbery at a petrol station have placed a suspect before magistrates.

Officers were called to the garage, in Kirklington Road, Rainworth, around 10pm on Saturday, January 18.

An offender had fled with cash from the till after entering the petrol station shop with a knife.

Officers worked quickly over the weekend to identify a suspect who was arrested on Sunday (January 19).

David Cook, aged 35, of The Hay Fields, Rainworth, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 20) charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on February 17, 2025.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know incidents of this nature are frightening for victims and concerning for the wider community.

“I hope both are reassured by our rapid and robust response which saw a suspect arrested the following day and now placed before the courts less than 48 hours after the incident.”