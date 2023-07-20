Surprise for officers as 'egg' full of suspected cocaine found after Skegby chase

Plain-clothed officers were on patrol when they sighted a black Skoda Fabia being driven suspiciously in Skegby on Tuesday, July 18, just after 11am.

Officers stopped the car, but when they went to speak to the driver, he fled, running into a garden in Healdswood Street and jumping over a fence.

He was detained near Skegby Library, on Mansfield Road, and a search of the area found a bag of cash and cannabis next to the fence.

The Kinder Surprise was full of white powder believed to be cocaine. (Image: Nottinghamshire Police)

A member of the public also informed officers the suspect had discarded something in some nearby bushes near to where he was detained.

A Kinder Surprise plastic egg container was found with several twisted wraps of white powder believed to be cocaine.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

During a search of the suspect, a belt buckle knife was found and he was further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “This suspect thought he could outrun the police and brazenly discard the items we believed he had on him.

“However, both officers gave chase, and we arrested him for three offences. We have also taken a quantity of drugs off the streets as a result and an offensive weapon.