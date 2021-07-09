Shirebrook mum and daughter support each other in battle of bulge
A Shirebrook mum and daughter have been supporting each other to lose weight.
Brooke Storey , 24, decided to take up slimming classes in Shirebrook to boost her confidence and improve her wellbeing.
She and her mum Stephanie Storey, 57, started going to Slimming World sessions at the Holy Trinity church hall, Shirebrook just under two years ago.
They joined sessions run by Gemma Dring who is “delighted” with their progress and due to their “tremendous determination” the pair have undergone “amazing transformations.”
Brooke, a support worker helping people with learning difficulties, has lost an incredible five stones nine and half pounds. Steph, a clerical assistant at Shirebrook’s Park Schools Federation has lost three stones and eleven pounds.
Brooke’s dad, 60-year-old electrician John Storey, also got in the act, and by eating carefully whilst shielding during lockdown managed to shed eight stones.
Brooke, a former pupil at Shirebrook Academy said: “After leaving school and college, I decided I wanted to change my life.
“Mum supported me and together we have lost weight. We plan meals, do activities in the group such as sharing recipes and go to image therapy sessions.
“I’m pleased with how I am doing, though I have more to lose. I am at 14.5lbs, my target is 12 stone. Mum is 14 stone now, but has not set a target, she just wants to stop when she feels comfortable.
Brooke added “I didn’t used to want to go out, but I realised I needed to live. I go out now and socialise feeling more confident. Losing weight has helped me.
“I couldn’t have done it without my mum, we’re very close.
"There were times when I felt like giving up, but mum was there, she’d encourage me to keep going.”
Gemma Dring, 44, from Shirebrook said “I love it when a mum and daughter come and support each other, they are both so committed. They have great banter, take the Mickey out of each other, such a lovely relationship and they encourage each other.
“A lot of people have put weight on over lockdown, although others went mad for fitness. I’m definitely seeing more enquiries with things opening up and holidays on the cards.”
To join the group call 07950 900 413 see “Facebook Slimming World Gemma, Shirebrook.”