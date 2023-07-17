News you can trust since 1952
Strong smell leads police to domestic drugs factory in Ashfield village

Hundreds of cannabis plants were discovered after police were alerted to a strong smell in Ashfield.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

Officers were on Albert Avenue, Jacksdale, yesterday, July 16, when they were alerted to a strong smell coming from a nearby property.

After completing a thermal scan and realising the building was giving off an unusually high level of heat, they forced entry and found more than 400 plants spread across multiple rooms.

Dangerous modifications to the property’s electrical system were also uncovered.

More than 400 canabis plants were discovered at a property in Jacksdale. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police).More than 400 canabis plants were discovered at a property in Jacksdale. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police).
More than 400 canabis plants were discovered at a property in Jacksdale. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police).
Police said the drugs, with a potential value of about £250,000, will be removed and destroyed, and all associated growing equipment put beyond further use.

Officers have now urged anyone who has seen or heard suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

PC Dan Snowden, beat manager for the Ashfield and Kirkby rural crime team, said: “This isn’t just a bit of weed; it is serious criminality that poses a considerable risk to others in the community – not least to the people living next door to this considerable fire hazard.

“Cannabis grows of this nature are often linked to violent organised crime gangs from home and abroad – people who can engage in serious violence and even human slavery to protect their bottom line.

“This really is a sinister and damaging business so I urge all local residents to tell us if they suspect this kind of thing to be going on. We will investigate and we will take this kind of decisive action when we have the evidence to do so.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 224 of July 16, 2023.