The hygience emergency prohibition order follows a complant about the condition of Lucky Dip, on Brunt Street.

Environmental health officers visited the confectionery wholesaler on July 10 and 11 and found sewage being discharged from a defective toilet into the ground-floor food production and labelling area.

Mansfield Council officers concluded the site was an “imminent health risk” and that efforts to clean the area were “insufficient and unsatisfactory”, raising serious concerns about pallets of food products being stored in the contaminated area.

Lucky Dip, on Brunt Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)

The council served a hygiene emergency prohibition notice on July 11, to stop the immediate use of the ground floor production area.

At Mansfield Magistrates’ Court two days later, an hygiene emergency prohibition order was awarded, while Lucky Dip was ordered to pay council costs of £1,563.75.

This means that the business now cannot operate using the ground floor of the premises until the council issues a certificate of satisfaction, once officers have confirmed the health risk no longer exists following thorough inspections and sampling.

Coun Angie Jackson, council portfolio holder for wellbeing, health and safer communities, said: “It was a shocking case of poor hygiene and a huge health risk for customers and the people working there.