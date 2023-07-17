News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Mansfield confectioners ordered to close immediately over sewage leak into production area

A food distribution premises in Mansfield town centre has been closed after “an imminent health risk” was discovered by environmental health officers.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST

The hygience emergency prohibition order follows a complant about the condition of Lucky Dip, on Brunt Street.

Environmental health officers visited the confectionery wholesaler on July 10 and 11 and found sewage being discharged from a defective toilet into the ground-floor food production and labelling area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mansfield Council officers concluded the site was an “imminent health risk” and that efforts to clean the area were “insufficient and unsatisfactory”, raising serious concerns about pallets of food products being stored in the contaminated area.

Lucky Dip, on Brunt Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)Lucky Dip, on Brunt Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)
Lucky Dip, on Brunt Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)
Most Popular

The council served a hygiene emergency prohibition notice on July 11, to stop the immediate use of the ground floor production area.

Read More
PICTURES: Check out these nine photos from Mansfield’s annual OneFest parade

At Mansfield Magistrates’ Court two days later, an hygiene emergency prohibition order was awarded, while Lucky Dip was ordered to pay council costs of £1,563.75.

This means that the business now cannot operate using the ground floor of the premises until the council issues a certificate of satisfaction, once officers have confirmed the health risk no longer exists following thorough inspections and sampling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Angie Jackson, council portfolio holder for wellbeing, health and safer communities, said: “It was a shocking case of poor hygiene and a huge health risk for customers and the people working there.

“This case highlights business owners’ responsibility for health and safety and that unacceptable hygiene standards are fully investigated and enforced by Mansfield District Council where there is a risk to public health.”