Stolen mopeds recovered in Mansfield by plain-clothed officers

Two men were arrested and a pair of stolen mopeds recovered after they were spotted by police in Mansfield.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:27 GMT
Plain clothed officers on routine patrol in Mansfield were alerted after the vehicles had been seen driving erratically before being parked.

The officers then waited in Toothill Road car park for the riders to return and arrested two men at around 12.50pm on Tuesday, January 9.

The bikes were seized while investigations continue.

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Luke Carlisle, aged 40, and Jack Carlisle, aged 33, were later charged with driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

Both suspects, of Springfield Avenue, Shirebrook, are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on January 30.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of the Mansfield town centre policing team, said: “We regularly carry out plain-clothed patrols which allow our officers to operate in a less conspicuous way.

“Thanks to some really efficient teamwork with a council CCTV operator we were quickly able to detain these two suspects and seize these bikes.”

The patrols will continue.