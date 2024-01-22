Two men were arrested and a pair of stolen mopeds recovered after they were spotted by police in Mansfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plain clothed officers on routine patrol in Mansfield were alerted after the vehicles had been seen driving erratically before being parked.

The officers then waited in Toothill Road car park for the riders to return and arrested two men at around 12.50pm on Tuesday, January 9.

The bikes were seized while investigations continue.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Carlisle, aged 40, and Jack Carlisle, aged 33, were later charged with driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

Both suspects, of Springfield Avenue, Shirebrook, are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on January 30.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of the Mansfield town centre policing team, said: “We regularly carry out plain-clothed patrols which allow our officers to operate in a less conspicuous way.

“Thanks to some really efficient teamwork with a council CCTV operator we were quickly able to detain these two suspects and seize these bikes.”