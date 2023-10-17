News you can trust since 1952
Speeding fines issued in Mansfield Woodhouse as part of police operation

Six vehicles were stopped, five vehicles were issued with speeding fines, and one vehicle was recovered for no insurance as part of a police operation in Mansfield Woodhouse following residents’ concerns in the area.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Following complaints from residents in the Slant Lane area regarding speeding vehicles – the Mansfield Operation Reacher team conducted a fatal 4 operation on the Mansfield Woodhouse road on Monday, October 16.

Fatal 4 is an operation used to tackle motorists who are speeding, using mobile phones whilst driving and/or in control of a vehicle, not wearing a seat belt or driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

As part of the operation, six vehicles were stopped, five drivers were issued with speeding fines and one vehicle was recovered for no insurance.

Police carried out speed checks in Mansfield Woodhouse.Police carried out speed checks in Mansfield Woodhouse.
For more details about speeding, visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/speeding/

A spokesperson for Mansfield Police said: “Can we please remind drivers to respect the speed limits.

“Speed really does kill and driving in excess of the speed limit is not acceptable.

“We will continue to respond to local complaints and visit areas of concern.”

Exceeding a speed limit is illegal and the minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine with three points added to a driver’s licence.

Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify a person from driving.

If drivers are stopped by the police, officers may give drivers a verbal warning, send a fixed penalty notice, offer a speed awareness course

or order drivers to go to court – with a letter explaining what to do.