The half term holidays are fast approaching so you might be wanting to treat yourselves and your family to a meal out so we have compiled a list of places in and around Mansfield where you can eat out for a reasonable price.
If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.
From offers including kids eat for free, two for one burgers or a carvery there is something for everyone to enjoy.
So why not plan a meal for all the family.
1. Morrisons
If you spend £4.49 at Morrisons cafe you will get a free kids meal, available all day. Grab a Kids Meal Deal in the café for just £3.49 which includes any kids sandwich, any kids snack, any kids drink or adults can enjoy a Meal Deal for just £4.79 includes any sandwich or toastie, any cake, and any hot or cold drink. Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Tesco
Kids eat free with any purchase at the café (excluding weekends) from October 23 to November 3. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Sainsbury's
Kids can enjoy a hot main meal or a lunch bag for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main from £5.20. Available from 11.30am every day. Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. Asda
Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafe, no adult spend required. Available all day. As well as free Ella's baby food pouches for children under 18 months old are available with any purchase and 10 per cent off for over 60's on Wednesdays. Photo: Google