1 . Morrisons

If you spend £4.49 at Morrisons cafe you will get a free kids meal, available all day. Grab a Kids Meal Deal in the café for just £3.49 which includes any kids sandwich, any kids snack, any kids drink or adults can enjoy a Meal Deal for just £4.79 includes any sandwich or toastie, any cake, and any hot or cold drink. Photo: Rachel Atkins