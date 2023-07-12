News you can trust since 1952
Sleepy Mansfield man ‘up all night’ before court date on amphetamine charge

A Mansfield man who could not stay awake in court told magistrates he had been up all night after he was arrested for possession of amphetamine.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST

Police stopped Benjamin Ross with a small quantity of the class B drug in Mansfield, on June 17, Freddie Sail, prosecuting, told Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

When he dozed off, the presiding magistrate told him to wake up and Ross said: “Sorry, mate.”

"I'm not your mate," the magistrate replied.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)
The court heard he was last in trouble for drugs offences in 2021 and appeared in court most recently on March 2 when he received a 12-month community order for three thefts from vehicles.

Ross, aged 37, of Stone Cross Court, admitted possession of amphetamine.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the drugs officers found were for personal use only.

“He was using heroin, mamba, cannabis and heroin,” Mr Pridham said. “He keeps away from heroin.”

Ross was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs.