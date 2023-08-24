News you can trust since 1952
Kirkby man sexually assaulted two schoolgirls after taking psychedelic drugs

A Kirkby man who sexually assaulted two terrified schoolgirls after taking LSD and magic mushrooms was chased by one of his victims' parents and found hiding in a garden bin, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:52 BST- 2 min read

David Harcombe followed one 16-year-old through Nuncargate park before running up behind her, grabbing her bottom and genitals, and making a sexual comment, said prosecutor Richard Thatcher.

Six days later the 39-year-old landscape gardener followed a 13-year-old in the same area and groped her, while saying: "You have a nice looking figure."

She called her parents and was able to point him out that evening.

A chase ensued and Harcombe escaped over garden fences before he was found hiding in a bin.

He initially denied the offences and both complainants were forced to pick him out in an identity parade. CCTV linked him to the relevant area at the relevant times, Mr Thatcher added.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, the mother of one of his victims described the profound impact of Harcombe’s actions on her daughter and family.

Harcombe, of Seagrave Avenue, Kirkby, admitted two counts of sexual assault, on July 10.

Almas Ben-Aribia, mitigating, conceded "these are heinous offences," but said "his strongest mitigation is his guilty plea at a relatively early stage”.

"He has spared those two young girls the agony of waiting for trial and the ordeal of giving evidence," she said.

"This is completely out-of-character. He was taking LSD and magic mushrooms around Christmas 2022. He has been a regular user of cannabis. It might go some way to explain why he acted in such an out-of-character way.

"He does express remorse and he accepts how irrational his actions were."

She said Harcombe, of previous good character, lives with his parents. He has stopped taking drugs while serving three months on remand, and he has no diagnosed mental health issues.

Judge Stephen Coupland told him: "I don't accept your behaviour was linked to the consumption of drugs, it was based on your sexual interest in young females. It is a sign of deeply disturbed behaviour. It seems the way you chose to behave demonstrates a significant risk of repetition."

He jailed Harcombe for two years and imposed restraining and sexual harm prevention orders. He placed him on the sex offenders register for ten years.