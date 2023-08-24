Kirkby man sexually assaulted two schoolgirls after taking psychedelic drugs

David Harcombe followed one 16-year-old through Nuncargate park before running up behind her, grabbing her bottom and genitals, and making a sexual comment, said prosecutor Richard Thatcher.

Six days later the 39-year-old landscape gardener followed a 13-year-old in the same area and groped her, while saying: "You have a nice looking figure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She called her parents and was able to point him out that evening.

David Harcombe.

A chase ensued and Harcombe escaped over garden fences before he was found hiding in a bin.

He initially denied the offences and both complainants were forced to pick him out in an identity parade. CCTV linked him to the relevant area at the relevant times, Mr Thatcher added.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, the mother of one of his victims described the profound impact of Harcombe’s actions on her daughter and family.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harcombe, of Seagrave Avenue, Kirkby, admitted two counts of sexual assault, on July 10.

Almas Ben-Aribia, mitigating, conceded "these are heinous offences," but said "his strongest mitigation is his guilty plea at a relatively early stage”.

"He has spared those two young girls the agony of waiting for trial and the ordeal of giving evidence," she said.

"This is completely out-of-character. He was taking LSD and magic mushrooms around Christmas 2022. He has been a regular user of cannabis. It might go some way to explain why he acted in such an out-of-character way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He does express remorse and he accepts how irrational his actions were."

She said Harcombe, of previous good character, lives with his parents. He has stopped taking drugs while serving three months on remand, and he has no diagnosed mental health issues.

Judge Stephen Coupland told him: "I don't accept your behaviour was linked to the consumption of drugs, it was based on your sexual interest in young females. It is a sign of deeply disturbed behaviour. It seems the way you chose to behave demonstrates a significant risk of repetition."