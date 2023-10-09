Skegby cannabis grow worth more than £120,000 sniffed out by police
and live on Freeview channel 276
Late on the evening of Saturday, October 7, officers from the Sutton Neighbourhood Team located the cannabis production facility at an address on Oak Street, Skegby.
On Ashfield Police’s Facebook page, PC Kevin Eyre said "Our team take great pride in outing these grows wherever we may find them.
"We will continue to proactively seek out and destroy growing facilities within Sutton, so that we can provide the best service for local residents, whom will more than likely have to deal with the foul smell and possible fire risk for prolonged periods of time."
We would like to take this time to ask for anyone that does have information that could help identify a cannabis grow to please call 101 with the details.
"It is because of these reports, as well as keen officer intuition, that we are able to remove blights like this grow from our community.”