Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Late on the evening of Saturday, October 7, officers from the Sutton Neighbourhood Team located the cannabis production facility at an address on Oak Street, Skegby.

On Ashfield Police’s Facebook page, PC Kevin Eyre said "Our team take great pride in outing these grows wherever we may find them.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers seized a cannabis haul worth £123,000 in Skegby. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to proactively seek out and destroy growing facilities within Sutton, so that we can provide the best service for local residents, whom will more than likely have to deal with the foul smell and possible fire risk for prolonged periods of time."

We would like to take this time to ask for anyone that does have information that could help identify a cannabis grow to please call 101 with the details.