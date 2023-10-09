News you can trust since 1952
Skegby cannabis grow worth more than £120,000 sniffed out by police

Police officers have seized cannabis plants with a street value of £123,000 from an address in Skegby.
By John Smith
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:57 BST
Late on the evening of Saturday, October 7, officers from the Sutton Neighbourhood Team located the cannabis production facility at an address on Oak Street, Skegby.

On Ashfield Police’s Facebook page, PC Kevin Eyre said "Our team take great pride in outing these grows wherever we may find them.

Officers seized a cannabis haul worth £123,000 in Skegby. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceOfficers seized a cannabis haul worth £123,000 in Skegby. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Officers seized a cannabis haul worth £123,000 in Skegby. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
"We will continue to proactively seek out and destroy growing facilities within Sutton, so that we can provide the best service for local residents, whom will more than likely have to deal with the foul smell and possible fire risk for prolonged periods of time."

We would like to take this time to ask for anyone that does have information that could help identify a cannabis grow to please call 101 with the details.

"It is because of these reports, as well as keen officer intuition, that we are able to remove blights like this grow from our community.”