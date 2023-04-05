Shoplifter jailed after returning to Mansfield discount store to break in overnight
A serial thief was caught following a chase after being pointed out to officers in Mansfield town centre.
Aaron Turner has now been jailed after admitting burglary and theft.
Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the 35-year-old, of no fixed abode, was caught on camera stealing items from Poundland, on Mansfield’s St Peter’s Retail Park, on Friday, March 24.
He returned in the early hours of the following day and smashed his way in before stealing a range of items from inside.
Turner, who has multiple previous convictions for theft, was spotted again in the area later that day and pointed out to members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield town centre policing team.
After trying and failing to outrun the two officers, he was caught, arrested and taken into custody.
After admitting the offences in court, he was jailed for 24 weeks.
Shoplifting is a priority for police in Mansfield, who have been “focusing on the small minority of offenders who commit the majority of offences”.
The team said repeat offenders are being more closely monitored and restrictive court orders are being secured to ban offenders from certain areas.
Sergeant Alice Bartle, leader of the town centre police team, said: “Turner is a repeat offender who shows a flagrant disregard for other people and their property.
“Crimes of this nature cause considerable damage to local businesses and will always be treated with the utmost seriousness.
“Tackling shoplifting is a key local priority for us and we are working hard with partners to reduce the impact on local businesses.”