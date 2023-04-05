Aaron Turner has now been jailed after admitting burglary and theft.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the 35-year-old, of no fixed abode, was caught on camera stealing items from Poundland, on Mansfield’s St Peter’s Retail Park, on Friday, March 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned in the early hours of the following day and smashed his way in before stealing a range of items from inside.

Aaron Turner has been jailed for 24 weeks.

Turner, who has multiple previous convictions for theft, was spotted again in the area later that day and pointed out to members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield town centre policing team.

After trying and failing to outrun the two officers, he was caught, arrested and taken into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After admitting the offences in court, he was jailed for 24 weeks.

Shoplifting is a priority for police in Mansfield, who have been “focusing on the small minority of offenders who commit the majority of offences”.

The team said repeat offenders are being more closely monitored and restrictive court orders are being secured to ban offenders from certain areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Alice Bartle, leader of the town centre police team, said: “Turner is a repeat offender who shows a flagrant disregard for other people and their property.

“Crimes of this nature cause considerable damage to local businesses and will always be treated with the utmost seriousness.