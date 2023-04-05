News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
2 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
3 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
3 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
3 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Shoplifter jailed after returning to Mansfield discount store to break in overnight

A serial thief was caught following a chase after being pointed out to officers in Mansfield town centre.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST

Aaron Turner has now been jailed after admitting burglary and theft.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the 35-year-old, of no fixed abode, was caught on camera stealing items from Poundland, on Mansfield’s St Peter’s Retail Park, on Friday, March 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He returned in the early hours of the following day and smashed his way in before stealing a range of items from inside.

Aaron Turner has been jailed for 24 weeks.Aaron Turner has been jailed for 24 weeks.
Aaron Turner has been jailed for 24 weeks.
Most Popular

Turner, who has multiple previous convictions for theft, was spotted again in the area later that day and pointed out to members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield town centre policing team.

After trying and failing to outrun the two officers, he was caught, arrested and taken into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After admitting the offences in court, he was jailed for 24 weeks.

Read More
First look at Mansfield's new gift shop, One Gift to Another

Shoplifting is a priority for police in Mansfield, who have been “focusing on the small minority of offenders who commit the majority of offences”.

The team said repeat offenders are being more closely monitored and restrictive court orders are being secured to ban offenders from certain areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Alice Bartle, leader of the town centre police team, said: “Turner is a repeat offender who shows a flagrant disregard for other people and their property.

“Crimes of this nature cause considerable damage to local businesses and will always be treated with the utmost seriousness.

“Tackling shoplifting is a key local priority for us and we are working hard with partners to reduce the impact on local businesses.”