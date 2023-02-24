News you can trust since 1952
Shoplifter jailed after being caught stealing vacuum cleaner from Mansfield Tesco

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed after he was caught stealing food, drink and electrical goods from local supermarkets in Mansfield.

By Lucy Roberts
24 minutes ago - 1 min read

Nathan Smith, aged 28, was spotted on CCTV as he stole a vacuum cleaner from Tesco, in Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield on Tuesday, January 3 this year.

He also stole alcohol, an iron and an air fryer from the same location on 7, 16 and 20 January respectively.

Smith, who has multiple previous convictions for shop thefts, also stole food from Aldi and Farmfoods in the same area of town.

Nathan Smith pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from a shop.
Smith, of no fixed address, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) and pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from a shop.

He was jailed for 36 weeks.

Police in Mansfield are currently working to reduce shop-thefts in the area by focussing on the small minority of offenders who commit the majority of offences.

Repeat offenders are being more closely monitored and restrictive court orders are being secured to ban them from certain areas.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Tackling shoplifting is a key local priority for us and we are working hard with our partners to reduce the impact on local businesses.

“People like Smith cause considerable damage to these businesses and we will hold them to account."