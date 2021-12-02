Shoeless female boozer wouldn’t stop screaming on Halloween in Mansfield

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Nottinghamshire Police officers found Olivia Hopewell wearing a ripped shirt on Layton Avenue.

However, Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said Hopewell refused to engage with them on the night of Sunday, October 31.

The court heard the mother-of-one told the officers she had argued with her mum and step-dad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

However, when officers took her to her father's home, and he was out, she declined to give another address.

Mr Conboy said: “She started screaming, shouting and swearing.

“Officers told her to stop, but their patience ran out after multiple requests.”

Hopewell, who represented herself, said: “I wasn’t in a good way.

“I just got drunk and a bit upset. I’m sorry.”

Hopewell, aged 22, of Thoresby Close, Meden Vale, admitted being drunk and disorderly at the first opportunity when she appeared at the Rosemary Street court.

Magistrates fined Hopewell £40 and also ordered her to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.