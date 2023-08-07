Lethal weapons including crossbows, air guns, catapults and slingshots have been used to deliberately target and kill animals over the past four years, the charity reveals.

Since the beginning of 2020 to May 2023, the RSPCA received more than 800 reports relating to animals being intentionally harmed with a weapon.

Air guns and rifles were responsible for the bulk of the incidents many incidents reported to the charity involve more than one animal being targeted at a time.

A squirrel that had been hit with a crossbow bolt is just one shocking recent example of attacks on animals. Photo: RSPCA

Top county hotspots calling the RSPCA to report incidents of animals attacked with weapons were Kent, with 56 reports, Greater London (47), Merseyside (35) and jointly West Yorkshire (30), Nottinghamshire (30) and West Midlands (30).

The UK’s under-threat wildlife tragically bore the brunt of the attacks, with 841 wild birds shot by a gun or crossbow or hit by a catapult since the beginning of 2020.

Pet cats were also a prime target, with 262 deliberately attacked with weapons, followed by wild mammals (82), dogs (59) and farm animals (41).

The charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

Rebecca Lowe, RSPCA chief inspector for Nottinghamshire, said: “It is unspeakably cruel, totally unacceptable and illegal to shoot animals for ‘fun’ or as target practice, but sadly our emergency line is receiving hundreds of reports.

“We think of ourselves as a nation of animal lovers, but the RSPCA’s experience shows that there are people out there who are deliberately targeting wildlife, pets and farm animals with guns, catapults and crossbows.

“These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering.

“Day after day, our frontline officers and animal centres see the sickening consequences of weapons being used on animals.

“And what we deal with is probably only the tip of the iceberg as not all cases will be reported to the RSPCA directly.

“And there may be situations where animals injured and killed by these weapons are sadly never found – especially in the case of wildlife.