Shirebrook under dispersal order in bid to tackle antisocial behaviour

The force also issued advice for parents in a bid to stamp out antisocial behaviour and violent crimes which have been reported in the past month.

The Section 34 Dispersal Order is in place from 6pm Friday until 6pm on Sunday March 13 and gives officers powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 to remove persons under 16, to their place of residence and also a direction to surrender items the police believe have been used, or likely to be used to harass, alarm or distress members of the public.Failure to comply with the direction is a criminal offence with a maximum penalty of a level 4 fine up to £2,500 and up to three months imprisonment.The plea on social media said: “Parents - if your children will be out and about this weekend, please make sure you know where they are.

"Educate them on consequences of their behaviour/actions, so we don't have to.“Please advise your children to walk away from any groups causing anti-social behaviour.

The Dispersal Order covers parts of Shirebrook and Sookholme Woods.

"We do not take any pleasure in criminalising young people.”If you know that Anti-social behaviour is happening, please report this to Derbyshire Police via the following methods:Online via Derbyshire Constabulary www.derbyshire.police.ukOn Twitter @DerPolContactBy calling 101, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.orgIf you're hard of hearing or have a speech impairment use the textphone service 18001 101 or text 07800 002414 or email [email protected]

