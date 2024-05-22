Shirebrook thugs posted video of them kicking and punching homeless man on social media

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Shirebrook thugs who assaulted a sleeping homeless man in the early hours of New Year's Day and posted a video of the attack on social media later knocked a reveller unconscious, a court has heard.

Mark Collier filmed Bailey Krence kicking the man in the shoulder for no reason as he lay in a doorway on Leeming Street, and when his victim asked, "Was there any need?" Krence returned to stand over and threaten him, prosecutor Nicole Baugham said.

Collier can be heard saying “My turn," and in total the pair kicked the man three times and punched him once at 6am.

About three minutes later in Mansfield marketplace they met two other young men on their way home and “at first had what appears to be a very amiable exchange”.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

But as they were parting Collier punched one of them and knocked him unconscious. CCTV recorded Collier, Krence, and another man fleeing from the area.

Neither of their victims wanted to make a complaint, Ms Baugham added.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said neither defendant has previous convictions and both became distressed after watching footage of the attacks.

“They are thoroughly ashamed and appalled, as indeed are their parents,” he said. “They have brought shame on themselves.

“They both have a considerable amount to lose. Otherwise they lead productive lives and are in full time employment.

“Neither of them can offer any reasonable or rational explanation. They had both been drinking a substantial amount of alcohol.”

Krence began misusing alcohol and cocaine after a relative was diagnosed with cancer but has since stopped, Mr Stocks added.

Krence, 23, of Prospect Drive, admitted assault, and Collier, 22, of Brunner Avenue, both of Shirebrook, admitted assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday

The presiding magistrate told them: "You were trying to show off about it. Absolutely appalling behaviour. There have been cases where one kick in the head has killed someone. And what's to say you won't do the same thing again? This is what you two have to think about."

Krence received a three-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work.