Shirebrook man travelled 150 miles to steal £15,000 van from the North East

A Shirebrook man who travelled 150 miles to commit a “sophisticated” £15,000 vehicle theft has been spared an immediate jail term.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 30th Aug 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 08:48 BST

Juleus Jaloskevuscusw stole a white Mercedes Sprinter van from outside an address in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, on August 9, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “It was a sophisticated theft, because he used a cloned or skeleton key.”

Jaloskevuscusw, of previous good character, was later arrested travelling northbound on the M1.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)
The 21-year-old, of Valley Road, Shirebrook, admitted vehicle theft and driving without a licence or insurance.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He has gone from having no previous convictions to seeing the inside of a prison cell. I suspect the clang of prison gates will be a sufficient reminder.

“He was motivated financially. He hasn’t got a drug or an alcohol addiction.”

Jaloskevuscusw was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and given 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.